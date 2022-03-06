StockNews.com Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

