StockNews.com Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.