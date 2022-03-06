StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

