StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.19.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.