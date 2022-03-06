StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

