StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

