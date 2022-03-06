StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

