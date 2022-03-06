Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,786 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

