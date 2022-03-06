Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

