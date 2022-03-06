Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1,718.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.75 and a 52 week high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

