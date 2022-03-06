Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

HON stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

