Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

