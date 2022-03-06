Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,780% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.