Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

