Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steven Madden (Get Rating)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
