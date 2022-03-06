Steve Smits Sells 2,747 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LOB opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

