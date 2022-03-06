Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

STER stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

