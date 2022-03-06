Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

