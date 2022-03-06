Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.45

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 157705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.61.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

