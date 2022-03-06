State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.