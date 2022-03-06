State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,545 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after buying an additional 424,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

