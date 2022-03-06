State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 93.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

