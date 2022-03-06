Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
