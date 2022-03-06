Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

