STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 4.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 978,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,069. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

