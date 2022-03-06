Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

In related news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

