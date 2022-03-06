Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,068 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NOG stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

