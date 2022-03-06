Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 22,573 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.