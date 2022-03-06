Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,138,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

