Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 1,911.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 203,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.22. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
