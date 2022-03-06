Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.19.
Lithium Americas Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.