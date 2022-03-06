Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.19.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

