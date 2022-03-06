Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

