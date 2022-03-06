Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 3,589,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

