Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

