Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
FUND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 52,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
