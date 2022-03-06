Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FUND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 52,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 288,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

