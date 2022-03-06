Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Trading Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Daiwa Capital Markets now has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Splunk traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.62. Approximately 33,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,754,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.83.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

