Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $134.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

