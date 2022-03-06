Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $78,658,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

