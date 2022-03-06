Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Splunk by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,175 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.