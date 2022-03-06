Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the January 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 33.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

