SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.32

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20,900.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

