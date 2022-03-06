Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 6,514,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. Southern has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Southern by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

