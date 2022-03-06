South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,564 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $49,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

