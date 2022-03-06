Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 439,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

