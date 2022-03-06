Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 30,228 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.19. 232,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,231. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $993.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

