Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 114,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,256. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

