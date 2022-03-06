Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 26,534,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,160,012. General Motors has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

