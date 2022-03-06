Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
