Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 2,520,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.