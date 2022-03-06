Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

