SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 168,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,305,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

