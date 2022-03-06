SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

