SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 257 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

