SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $260.08. 2,220,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

